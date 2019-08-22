Mom looking for ‘Good Samaritans’ who helped 4-year-old having seizure in Abilene parking lot

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Eastland mother is looking for several Good Samaritans who helped her 4-year-old daughter while she was having a seizure in the parking lot of Target in Abilene.

Tina Byrd says she stopped in the parking lot around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday when she noticed the seizure starting.

Bryd’s 13-year-old daugther called 9-1-1 while she laid her “lifeless little girl” onto the pavement, begging for her to respond.

During all the commotion, at least four women and one man – complete strangers to Bryd – stopped to help, not leaving until paramedics arrived.

“I didn’t get to thank these people. I didn’t get their names. I only got a small glimpse of their kind, servants heart and well. That’s not enough for me,” Byrd says.

She wants to find these ‘Good Samaritans’ to give them the thanks they deserve for helping save her daughter’s life.

Anyone who thinks they may know these people, please send an email to news@ktab.tv so KTAB can get Bryd in contact with them!

