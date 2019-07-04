Abilene neighborhoods host parades to celebrate 4th of July

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene neighborhoods started 4th of July celebrations with some festive parades.

The Hillcrest neighborhood held their 23rd annual parade, allowing people of all ages and even pets to participate.

Ross Blasingame, who rides his tricycle with his grandchildren each year, says he looks forward to bonding with them during this annual event.

“Up until this year, I had a wagon behind me and some of those kids road in my wagon, but they wanted to ride their own bikes this year, so I left my wagon at home,” Blasingame told KTAB and KRBC.



Fairway Oaks also hosted a parade, showcasing some decked-out golf carts and vehicles all paying homage to Independence Day.

8-year-old Lauren Rinard, who loves 4th of July festivities, says she appreciates the spirit her community brings forward for these parades.

“I like seeing everyone being decorated, everyone decorating their floats and just all the happy spirit,” Rinard said.

A few other parades are set to take place, so local first responders are going to make sure everyone stays safe.

MetroCare, the Abilene Police Department, and the Abilene Fire Department are all getting involved in some of these parades.