Abilene police officer, citizen both awarded Carnegie Medal for pulling man from burning vehicle

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene police officer and a citizen who pulled a burning man from a vehicle in 2018 are both being awarded the Carnegie Medal.

Officer Michael Garcia and citizen Mickie Fenwick were among the 17 latest Carnegie heroes named this year for, “entering into mortal danger to rescue others,” according to a press release.

This is the highest honor awarding bravery a U.S. or Canadian civilian can receive.

Fenwick and Officer Garcia are credited with saving a man’s life following a crash.

The Carnegie Hero Fund Commission provided the following recap of their act of heroism:

Mickie Fenwick, 47, of Abilene, Texas, and Abilene Police officer Michael Garcia, 35, responded to the scene of a burning sport utility vehicle, which had struck a gas meter and came to rest against a tree on Nov. 1, 2018 in Abilene. The gas meter ruptured and leaked natural gas at the scene; flames broke out in the engine area of the vehicle; 36-year-old Chad L. Perkins was unconscious and remained in the driver’s seat. As Fenwick put damp leaves and dirt on the flames to try to extinguish the blaze, Garcia opened a rear door but could not access Perkins. Fenwick and Garcia both moved to the driver’s door and attempted to remove Perkins through the driver’s window, but his foot was caught in the wreckage. Releasing Perkins, Fenwick entered the vehicle further to free Perkins’ foot. They then pulled Perkins through the window and carried him to safety. Although Perkins suffered severe injuries related to the collision, he was not burned.

This list of Carnegie heroes is the third installment for 2020. These recipients will join 10,185 others who have received the honor since the award’s inception in 1904.

Latest Posts: