Abilene senior home celebrates all missed 2020 holidays in one day

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The COVID-19 pandemic prevented many seniors from celebrating any holidays during 2020. One Abilene senior home decided to make up for the lost time and host an “all-holiday celebration” with their residents and staff.

Lyndale Abilene Senior Living said holiday celebrations weren’t cancelled, just postponed.

The senior home hosted an all-holiday celebration to make up for the events they missed during the year 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This community had a fun, vibrant get-together on Thursday, June 17 to celebrate all of the missed holidays of 2020 in one night! Thanksgiving, Halloween, the Kentucky Derby, 4th of July and even Christmas were celebrated with themed food, activities and the warm company of great friends,” said the organization.