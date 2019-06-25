ACU breaks ground on 26,000 sq ft restaurant, retail space

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene Christian University has broken ground on a 26,000 sq ft restaurant and retail space.

The Allen Ridge lifestyle village, located across from campus off Ambler Avenue and Judge Ely Boulevard, will “accommodate about 26,000 square feet of retail space, including four buildings with restaurants and some services around an existing pond,” according to a press release.

The press release says some of the first retailers to sign leases at Allen Ridge include Blue Jean Café, The Biscuit Bar, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, Phoenix Pho and Abilene Nail Bar.



Developers also plan to create a trail system that will go through 35 acres of property east of the retail and restaurant space.

The first businesses are expected to open in Spring of 2020.



BigCountryHomepage will follow this project and provide updates as soon as additional information is released.