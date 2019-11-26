All dogs adopted! Anson Animal Shelter will not be euthanizing any dogs on Thanksgiving

ANSON, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – From an imminent death to a ‘furever’ home. All the dogs that were at risk of being euthanized have been adopted.

When the City of Anson current Animal Control Officer announced he was leaving, several animals faced the risk of being euthanized if they were not adopted by the end of the week.

According to the Anson Animal Shelter, this is not the case anymore thanks to the community, all seven dogs were adopted.

“Great News! All of the pets have furever homes!” said the Anson Animal Shelter in a Facebook post. “Thank you all so very much for your love and support. God Bless you all……”