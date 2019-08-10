Amarillo family headed to New York after daughter with Down syndrome gets picture chosen in submission competition

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo family received a huge surprise after entering a contest for children with Down syndrome.

Two-year-old Olivia Crow’s photo will be featured as part of the Buddy Walk in New York City.

The opportunity presented itself after Olivia’s mother entered a contest on social media.

Olivia has a common chromosomal disorder known as Down syndrome.

According to the CDC, Down syndrome occurs in one in every 700 babies born in the United States. However, Olivia is doing something that not many get to do.

“Olivia was one of the 500 that was chosen and so we will be going to New York,” Hailey Crow, said.

Olivia’s mother Hailey Crow saw a submission post on social media looking for pictures that are showcased yearly at a Buddy Walk held at Times Square in New York.

“I was at work and was so excited so of course I started crying. I was like oh my gosh I honestly forgot I did anything with it because it just slipped my mind,” Hailey Crow, stated.

The family said it was a happy surprise.

“I was actually blown away because that’s quite a few entries and quite a few people and kids that get to do that kind of thing so for her to get picked out of all those people is unbelievable,” Zack Crow, Olivia’s dad , stated.

Around 3,000 entered and 500 of those pictures were chosen, Olivia was one of them.

The Crows said they want other families to realize down syndrome does not define a child.

“I mean she’s you’re a typical two-year-old sassy little girl,” Hailey Crow, said.

The family said it is a part of what makes them special.

“Parents just shouldn’t be scared of it you know you should be happy one way or another,” Zack Crow, stated.

The family will get to see the photo in Times Square in person, they are headed to the big apple on September 14th for the buddy walk.

If you can not make it to the buddy walk in New York you can register for the one right here in Amarillo.