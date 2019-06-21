Aunt inspires tattoo after being brought back to life, says heaven ‘is real’

Positive News
Posted: / Updated:

(KETK) – A California woman’s tattoo has gone viral this week for how it was inspired by her aunt’s near-death experience.

Madie Johnson posted to her Instagram a new tattoo she had inscribed on her arm.

On the post, she writes that her aunt suffered a massive heart attack and was brought back to life on four separate occasions by doctors.

She was put on a defibrillator, but miraculously woke up.

The first thing the woman did was ask for a pen because she was unable to speak. She wrote in a journal “it’s real.”

When asked “What’s real?”, the aunt pointed up to heaven and began crying.

Johnson said the incident has given her a “stronger confidence in faith.” and had the note transcribed into a tattoo on her right wrist.

It has given me a tangibleness to an eternal hope that is not too far away.

MADIE JOHNSON

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KRBC News