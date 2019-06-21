Aunt inspires tattoo after being brought back to life, says heaven ‘is real’

(KETK) – A California woman’s tattoo has gone viral this week for how it was inspired by her aunt’s near-death experience.

Madie Johnson posted to her Instagram a new tattoo she had inscribed on her arm.

On the post, she writes that her aunt suffered a massive heart attack and was brought back to life on four separate occasions by doctors.

She was put on a defibrillator, but miraculously woke up.

The first thing the woman did was ask for a pen because she was unable to speak. She wrote in a journal “it’s real.”

When asked “What’s real?”, the aunt pointed up to heaven and began crying.

Johnson said the incident has given her a “stronger confidence in faith.” and had the note transcribed into a tattoo on her right wrist.