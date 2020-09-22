Catfish Corner debuts food at West Texas Fair and Rodeo

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – From first responder to frying up hush puppies, Cadon Barrett is serving the community in more ways than one.

“My primary job is being a first responder for this community, I grew up in Abilene so when I had the opportunity to serve and protect it was a no brainer,” said Barrett.

But from the time Cadon was 8-years-old, he started helping out at the restaurant.

“I started bussing tables. . .up at the restaurant and then kind of branched off into serving around 12 to 13,” said Barrett.

And now he is becoming one of the co-owners alongside his uncle Marvin Morris.

“We started Catfish Corner in 1990 and my nephew was raised up in it, and my mom was the manager,” said Morris.

And when Marvin’s mom was sick, Cadon stepped up to help.

“We were fortunate to have Cadon come in and take over and run the business while I was able to take care of my mom,” said Morris.

So, while Cadon is serving the people of Abilene, he is also serving them up some good food.

“Being a part of the restaurant, you serve people on the other end of the spectrum. Well see patients that we run on, or guests that come into the restaurant I feel like I see them all through the community and that’s what it’s all about,” said Barrett.

After cooking it up in the community for 30 years, Catfish Corner finally debuted their family business at this year’s West Texas Fair and Rodeo.

“The fact that we can all come together to serve this community is really fun and we’re excited for this opportunity and we’re hoping to have 30 years more of being a part of this,” said Barrett.

The Catfish Corner celebrates their 30th Anniversary this November.

Latest Posts: