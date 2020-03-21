Cavender’s selling t-shirts to support FFA due to COVID-19 cancellations

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— Cavender’s is helping give back to The Future Farmers of America.

On Wednesday, March 18, Cavenders announced they would be contributing to the Texas FFA Foundation for 2020 scholarships, due to COVID-19 related cancelations.

In Cavender’s press release it read, “With the cancellation of the Houston and Austin Rodeo junior livestock shows, many Texas youth, especially graduating high school seniors are at a great disadvantage this year… Many of these young people use the funds they make for college scholarships and financial aid, so to lend a helping hand, Cavender’s and vendor partners have decided to join forces with the Texas FFA Foundation in the form of scholarship support.

Yesterday, March 20, Cavender’s stores said they would begin offering customers FFA and Youth Livestock Show Support T-shirts with proceeds benefiting the FFA.

There will be three different shirts including, Stock Show Strong, Rafter C, and No Biz Like Show Biz designs. According to Cavender’s, the shirts will run $15 and $18 and will go on sale starting Monday, March 23.

Cavender’s said, 100% of proceeds will be donated to FFA Foundations in the 12 states where Cavender’s has stores.