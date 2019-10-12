Chick-fil-A employee retrieves customer’s phone from storm drain

(FOX NEWS) — A Chick-fil-A employee goes the extra mile.

Shauna Hill was having a rough day when she dropped her phone down a storm drain at the fast-food chain in Stafford, Virginia.

When she and her son got out of the van, her phone fell right down the drain.

Hill said she was incredibly upset because she just finished paying off the phone, and even got a new case.

Luckily, Seth had just got off his shift and wanted to help.

After several tries, he realized the manhole cover wasn’t bolted down so they lifted it together and he went down and retrieved the phone.

Hill shared the experience on social media where dozens of people commented, praising the employee.