Clay shoot fundraiser held in memory of Hollis Hayes

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An inaugural fundraiser aimed to raise money in memory of a special little boy, Hollis Hayes, was held on Saturday morning.

Stick horses and capes is a budding nonprofit started by parents Shelly and Marshall Pinkston who lost their son Hollis Hayes last September in an ATV accident.

They’re carrying on his legacy through the new nonprofit which will ease the burden for families going through their own tragedies

More than three hundred shooters showed up to the Pinkston’s first clay shoot and so did dozens of their friends and family to volunteer.

“We’re so grateful for them and their support,” said the family.

With Saturday’s event a success, the Pinkston’s plan to have another clay shoot next year, continuing to honor their son in a way they know he would’ve loved to see

“Hayes would have loved to be a part of this, this is all him, guns and fun and lots of people,” said Marshall Pinkston, father of Hollis Hayes.

