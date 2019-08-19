Clear the shelters, a success in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC) – The annual ‘Clear the Shelters’ event was a success in Abilene.

Pets were offered a discounted adoption rate and Abilene residents showed up in full force.

The goal of the event was to get as many animals adopted. Fortunately, many families walked out with a new forever-friend that found a new forever-home.

The Abilene Animal Shelter had the impressive amount of 151 adoptions since July 29 to August 16 and 28 more were added on Saturday, while the Humane Society had 21 since July 21 and an additional of 11 adoptions on August 17.

Sponsored by Abilene Animal Services, KRBC partnered with the Abilene animal shelter and the Taylor-Jones Humane Society.

