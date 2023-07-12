ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Typically, people working in finance work indoors, but employees at Directors Investment Group are spending their days sawing wood and hammering nails. They are working alongside Habitat for Humanity of Abilene to build an affordable home for a local family in need.

Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Rosten Callarman said every person deserves access to affordable housing, but nowadays, it seems like the prices of pretty much everything have gone up.

“We’ve seen our construction costs go up, we’ve seen land costs go up, and all of those things translate into higher costs of housing,” said Callarman.

Even in areas like Abilene, where it is more affordable to live in compared to larger cities.

“Our cost of living is still, on average, lower than a lot of the areas around here, but it is skyrocketing,” added Callarman.

Kris Seale, Ceo and President of the Directors Investment Group, shared that he has noticed how much the housing market has changed.

“Inflation, everything that happened, house prices, even if you are borrowing the money to buy a house, it even got up because of interest rates,” expressed Seale.

Seale switched his usual business attire to a t-shirt and shorts to volunteer to give back to his community.

“We’re just excited to help a young mother move into a new home and get her feet on the ground and hopefully have a good start to her life, and this will help that we hope,” added Seale.

Seale said 230 employees jumped in to help all from different departments. Callarman shared that the family receiving the home is a mom of four, and he’s eager to see the family move in by the end of the year when the home is complete.

“These kids get to grow up in a home that their mom owns, and they get to watch their mom volunteer and give back to their community,” said Callarman.

By the end of 2023, Habitat for Humanity plans to build six homes. Their goal for the following year is to build eight and to see that number increase as the years go on.