Linda and Wayne are celebrating their new marriage after meeting at an Abilene retirement community.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene retirement community is celebrating a newly married couple who met while living at the home together.

The residents – introduced only as Linda and Wayne – met in September when Linda was featured during the ‘Getting to Know You’ Friday night program at University Place Independent Living.

University place staff say Wayne was captivated by Linda’s story and soon asked her to work on an ongoing project.











The couple’s first official date was in October. By February they were engaged, and last month, they tied the knot in a private ceremony then celebrated with their friends at University Place.

Following the wedding, Linda and Wayne went on a cruise honeymoon to the Western Caribbean and are now enjoying their marriage while staying together in a new apartment in the retirement community.

A brief biography on the couple reads as follows:

“Linda was born in west Texas, while Wayne was born in Morgan City, LA. He was the Director of Missionaries to Brazil at one point in his life. He has been licensed to preach for the last 62 years. He has become University Place unofficial Chaplin.”

University Place is asking everyone to leave their congratulations.