CUTE: Abilene boy calls dispatch to wish police a Happy Valentine’s Day 💕

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Firefighters and police officers are no doubt heroes, and now an Abilene boy is letting his appreciation be known in the cutest Valentine’s Day greeting.

According to a social media post by Abilene police, a young boy named Gabriel called dispatch to give them a sweet greeting.

“If you want to start your weekend off properly, click on this message from Gabriel to APD,” read a tweet from APD. “Wherever you are sir, we thank you for thinking of us!

You’ve gotta watch the video above!