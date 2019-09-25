Dyess couple builds bunk beds in memory of 13-year-old son

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Dyess AFB hosted a bed building event to help build 13 bunk beds for children in the Abilene community in honor of Seth.

The Chaplain Potts and his wife Michele lost their 13-year-old son, Seth, to a brain tumor in September 2018.

“One of the things we wanted to do was focus on life, and Seth’s life was helping people,” said Michele, mother of Seth.

While the Potts family was in the hospital with Seth, some old friends reached out to them offering their support.

These friends were in charge of the organization “Sleep in Heavenly Peace,” A non-profit that builds bunk beds for kids who don’t have a bed.

When the family decided to do something for the community in memory of Seth, they decided to raise money and build bunk beds for the kids in Abilene.

“Seth had just turned 13 when he was diagnosed so we’re like let’s build 13 bunk beds and be able to deliver them to the kids in the Abilene community,” said Chaplain Potts.