Eastland Co. mom spreads message of hope while showcasing local kids

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – For those of you who have stuck with KTAB/KRBC, Paisley may look a little familiar.

As she’s grown older, this now 2 year old is still facing a few uphill battles, and the latest deals with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“My daughter Paisley is extremely high risk,” said Ashley Moore.

For that reason, Moore has been taking extra precautions when it comes to the virus.

“We’ve been sitting at the house, like I don’t know, for the past month and we’ve both been going crazy,” said Moore.

It wasn’t until about a week ago, though, when Moore was watching a church service that her mentality about the situation changed.

“He said in these times people are just looking for hope,” said Moore.

It was that message of hope that sparked up an idea for Ashley, starting with just one picture of one child holding one word.

“I thought, ‘If I can get 20 people who will agree to take their child’s picture with a sign, I can come up with a quote and get them to do it,'” said Moore.

Within hours, Moore was receiving picture after picture to go in her collage and help spread a message of hope.

“You have two choices in this situation like this, you can isolate yourself even more than you have to or you can choose to say, ‘Hey this is bigger than me obviously, let’s be part of the good,'” said one of the moms participating, Emilie Stogner.

The first collage which highlighted 20 in Eastland County got such positive feedback that Moore decided to do another with kids from all across the U.S. and as far as Hawaii, spreading the message “we are all in this together.”