Eastland County teen with terminal cancer lives dream on stage with favorite bands at Murica Day

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Eastland County teen with terminal cancer lived out his dream Thursday by rocking out on stage with his favorite bands at Murica Day.

Seth Wright has been battling lung cancer for over a year now, and with a prognosis of just months to live, he didn’t know if he would be able to attend Rising Star’s 4th of July festival, Redneck Woodstock’s Murica Day, to see his favorite bands, Wade Bowen and William Clark Green.

The founders of Murica Day learned of Seth’s dream and decided to give him a unique form of motivation, creating the #SeeSethAtMuricaDay movement.

People around the community and beyond submitted videos using the hashtag to tell Seth he could make it to the festival.

Well, the hashtag campaign worked because not only did Eastland County See Seth at Murica Day, they saw him on stage having the time of his life.

A video posted to the “Roughnecks and Rednecks” Facebook page shows Seth singing with his icons and includes a caption that reads in part, “I cried so many tears last night when I seen (sic) this. As I watch it this morning, I cry more tears! These aren’t tears of sadness. These are tears of pure joy for the simple fact of, when a group of people come (sic) together to do good, we can truly make somebody’s world a whole lot better! Thank you Wade Bowen, William Clark Green, all your band members and staff, and everyone that contributed to making this a truly great day for Seth!”

In addition to the Murica Day celebration, Seth’s 16th birthday party is also taking place this week.