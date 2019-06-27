Eastland ISD providing all school supplies for Pre-K through 8th grade

EASTLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Eastland ISD is providing all school supplies for pre-k through 8th-grade students free of charge for the Fall 2019 semester.

Superintendent Jason Cochran told KTAB and KRBC the Eastland ISD school board budgeted for a bulk supply purchase to alleviate the start-of-the-year burden for parents and teachers.

He stocked up on inventory for every item on the Pre-K through 8th grade school supply lists, as well as items teachers told him they typically buy out-of-pocket each year.

Cochran told KTAB and KRBC this gives everyone a level chance to have a good school year, despite any income limitations.

“It shouldn’t cost a family $200 to start a school year,” Cochran said.

Backpacks will not be provided alongside the school supplies, but Cochran says one of the churches in town has a backpack drive each year.

Eastland ISD announced the good news in the best kind of way – with a custom music video to the tune of “Old Town Road” by Billy Ray Cyrus.

Their song, called “Buy No More”, starts off with Cochran telling his students, “you know what…it’s a great day to be a Maverick”, and includes footage of him and other Eastland ISD staff members singing and rapping about the free school supplies.

