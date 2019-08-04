El Paso residents line up to donate blood

EL PASO, Texas (AP) – In the wake of a mass shooting in El Paso, Texas which left 20 people dead and more than two dozen injured, those looking to do good woke up early Sunday morning to donate blood.

The line started at United Blood Services blood bank just after sunrise and grew steadily.

Among those greeting people waiting to donate blood was Rep. Veronica Escobar, who represents these residents in Congress. The first-term Democrat hugged and thanked constituents.

Rep. Escobar expressed that the community will express solidarity in the face of tragedy.

She also says weak gun laws in Texas enabled the suspect to buy a “weapon of war legally” and commit mass murder.

Two law enforcement officials who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity identified him as 21-year-old Patrick Crusius. Authorities did not release his name at a news conference but said he was arrested without police firing any shots. He is from Allen, which is a nearly 10-hour drive from El Paso.

The suspect was booked on capital murder charges, according to jail records. There was no immediate indication that he had an attorney.

The shooting was the 21st mass killing in the United States in 2019, and the fifth public mass shooting. Before Saturday, 96 people had died in mass killings in 2019 — 26 of them in public mass shootings.