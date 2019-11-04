Fast Food Emergency: 911 Call Ends With Happy Meal Delivery

(KPNX/NBC News) Police in Mesa, Arizona helped with a fast food emergency over the weekend after a 5-year-old boy dialed 911 and asked for a Happy Meal.

An officer was dispatched to the Scabelund home after young Charlie made the call.

The officer took the time to teach Charlie about the appropriate time to call 911, but brought along the requested Happy Meal as well.

Charlie’s mom, Kimberly Scabelund, says he actually called 911 to order a cheeseburger for his older sister. She said she gives credit to the Mesa 911 dispatcher who she says handled the situation very well.

“We are so grateful for the way they handled the situation,” Kimberly explains. “It really taught Charlie that police can be trusted, they are our friends and they are there to help us.”

