Georgia tattoo shop helps pay off school lunch debt

ST. MARYS, Georgia (WTLV) – A Georgia tattoo parlor uses permanent ink to wipe away school lunch debt.

“Second Skin Tattoo” in Camden County used its sales from “Friday the thirteenth” to help pay delinquent lunch accounts at schools nearby.

Artists worked well past midnight and created more than 350 tattoos for the cause.

Other businesses have started contributing and so far, they’ve raised $8,100.

A check will be presented to the Camden County School District on October 9.

Any leftover money will go into an emergency fund for school lunch needs.

