Hardin-Simmons partners with United to help provide local elementary families with Thanksgiving dinner

ABILENE, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Hardin Simmons University faculty, staff, and students have come together to help give back to our local community during a season of giving.

This year has been incredibly hard on families in our community amid the pandemic and socioeconomic strain. HSU is excited to be able to partner with other community members such as United grocers to help provide a meal for the holidays.



“This service project was really a partnership with the entire HSU campus”, says Dr. Janelle O’Connell, Dean at the College of Health Professions. “Our entire faculty, staff, athletics, and students have gotten involved to help pay it forward.”



“We consider Ortiz Elementary School as a part of our family. Northside Abilene is the home we share. We get so much joy from expressing God’s love to the Ortiz Elementary school students, families, faculty and staff. It is a blessing to be able to serve our brothers and sisters and I’m excited about the future leaders coming out of Ortiz Elementary. These kids will change the world!”

said HSU President Eric Bruntmyer

Thanks to the partnership with United, we were able to purchase quality, affordable ingredients and items to help families create a traditional Thanksgiving dinner.



Each Thanksgiving meal bag includes a donation to cover the cost of a turkey along with all the fixings to make the traditional favorites including stuffing, corn, green bean casserole, potatoes, and of course, pumpkin pie. Each family will receive a voucher to pick up their turkey from any United store.



“We are incredibly honored to be given this opportunity to work closely with Hardin Simmons University and Ortiz Elementary this holiday season. Working within our community is a core value of United and we enjoy serving those in the area around our small store. These partnerships help us reach further into the community to help those who are in need.” Isaac Olson, Grocery Manager United Supermarket #574

This project enabled families in our community who otherwise would not be able to have a Thanksgiving dinner without assistance.



“The only thing better than having to opportunity to lead Ortiz and its students is the ability to partner with HSU, my alma mater. I am in awe of the giving spirit the faculty, staff, and students of Hardin Simmons have shown the students of Ortiz in this season of Thanksgiving. We are thankful to both Hardin Simmons and United Supermarkets for investing in our students. As with any act of kindness, the ripple effect will be far reaching. Thank you for blessing our students and their families.” said Carmen Crane, Principal, Ortiz Elementary