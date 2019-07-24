Hardin-Simmons students serve all over the world in summer ministry positions

(PRESS RELEASE) – Many Hardin-Simmons students spend their summers serving God—some in their hometowns, others in countries as far as Peru, Cambodia, and Mexico.

HSU students shared their plans for the summer and how others can lift them up in prayer. Cynthia Shirley and her daughter traveled to Huacho and Lima, Peru from June 28-July 6 with Beltway Park. Beltway partnered with other churches and set up medical clinics for five days for the underserved in the community.

The group had three physicians and served over 600 people. The churches presented the gospel to each group before they received medical care. They also had a prayer room set up for people that wanted prayer after they saw the doctor. Among the people served, 211 people gave their lives to Christ for the first time.

The group distributed 400 Bibles and set up a pharmacy to give vitamins, parasite medications, and whatever the doctor prescribed for their specific illnesses.

“It was such a blessing to serve the Lord in this way, and I am forever changed and humbled,” said Shirley. Shirley is a Biology major and will graduate in May.

She hopes to join the HSU Physician Assistant Program. McKenna Harrell traveled to Cambodia with Women’s Heart Ministry in June. She ministered to women involved with sex trafficking and helped lead camps for children and young adults. Summer Morgan is traveling to Ireland with Beltway Park.

While there, they will put on a children’s Bible camp for the county of Wexford.

“Last year we reached nearly 500 kids,” she said. “Our prayer requests are for safe travels and being able to reach more kids than we have any year previously.”

Brittany Burns ‘19 is moving to Monterrey, Mexico this August to work with Back2Back Ministries for one year. Please pray that she may quickly acclimate to the culture and pick up the language.

Peace Ojo and her team worked with young adults in Chicago at a summer camp conference organized by Deeper Life Bible Church.

She worked as part of the publicity, logistics, and music planning committee.

One of their prayer requests will be answered and that the power of the Holy Ghost will rest heavily upon his people and especially on my ministration,” she said. Madison Boboltz ’20 is working at Church of the Good Shepherd United Methodist as a pastoral intern. She will spend the remainder of the summer working at the church and with Arlington Urban Ministries.

“This is my second summer serving this congregation,” she said. “We are hoping to bring some more families to the church through some outreach, so please pray that it goes well. I will be preaching three Sundays this summer, so I could use prayers for both preparation and for the nerves.”

Abby Pounds is working at a Day Camp in Glorieta, NM for children ages 5-14. They will be doing fun outdoor activities and studying the Bible each day.

“Prayer requests would be to be healthy the whole time (sometimes I like to get sick for no reason) and to be able to help the kids grow in their faith, as well as growing in mine,” she said. Brandon Miller is working as a camp counselor in Glorieta this summer.

He asks for prayer for safe travel as well as endurance for the long summer working with students. Katlynn Nichols is also working with Glorieta Travel Camps this summer, leading church camps throughout New Mexico, Colorado, Arizona, Texas, and Arkansas.

She asks that we pray for her to be fully present and joyful throughout the entire experience. Alize Dragoo is working with junior high girls this summer as a counselor at Camp Cho Yeh. She asks for prayers that she “can guide the girls with joy and faith and that I can be a true example of a girl living a Christ-centered life.”

Claire Preston is serving as a camp counselor at Pine Cove. She will be working with families and leading girls of all ages.

She asks for “prayer for endurance over the summer, that I can be energized for each camper, and we will be attentive and eager to hear from God over the summer weeks!”

Britni Starr is working with a traveling rec team this summer with FBC Midland. They will be working in Glorieta, Ballinger, Priddy, Merkel, Paisano, and Midland.

She asks for prayers for travel safety and endurance. Kinley Martin is working as a counselor for a special needs camper at Camp Blessing Texas. She is serving with others from Westgate Church of Christ.

Her prayer request is for safe travel, for the campers to have a fun and special week at summer camp, and for the counselors to be patient and love campers. Kamri Hickerson is serving as a youth intern at The Church at Woodforest in The Woodlands. She asks for prayer for the youth with whom she will be working.