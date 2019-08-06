Haskell Pastor to comfort mourners following El Paso shooting

A man cries beside a cross at a makeshift memorial near the scene of a mass shooting at a shopping complex Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in El Paso, Texas. The border city jolted by a weekend massacre at a Walmart absorbed more grief Monday as the death toll climbed and prepared for a visit from President Donald Trump over anger from El Paso residents and local Democratic leaders who say he isn’t welcome and should stay away. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Abilene, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A group of Chaplains with the Southern Baptists of Texas Convention Disaster Relief (SBTC Disaster Relief) are headed to El Paso.

The group seeks to provide spiritual help to those affected by Saturday’s mass shooting.

Terry Bunch, a pastor of East Side Baptist Church is part of the volunteer group.

The volunteers will be stationed close to the site where the tragedy occurred.

They have a defined purpose, “to pray with folks and let them tell their story,” SBTC chaplain director Gordon Knight said. “We want to do anything we can to help them start healing from this tragic event.”

The group has experience in this kind of ministry, as these tragedies continue to happen “too often” according to Knight.

That includes the 2017 shooting at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.