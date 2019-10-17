Heroic police officer pulls unconscious man from his car just before train hits them

CENTERVILLE, Utah (NBC) – A police officer in Utah is being hailed as a hero after dashcam video shows him pulling a man from his stuck on train tracks just before an oncoming train hits them.

Trooper Ruben Correa approached the stalled car knowing he had only seconds to get the man out before the train hit. Correa found the driver unconscious and somehow managed to get him out just in time.

Moments later, the train rammed into the vehicle, throwing it at least 30 feet down the tracks, according to an NBC report.

Correa said he isn’t a hero and was “just doing his job.”

He also said the driver suffered an unknown medical problem prior to the crash, but the man is now at home with his family.

