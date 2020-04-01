Highland siblings hold prom of their own

HIGHLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Dozens of high schoolers in Highland, Texas are missing their scheduled prom this weekend because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Three siblings in the area, however, didn’t want to take “no” for an answer.

“I thought, ‘Oh man, we need to do something at least,'” said college freshman Maura Chapman.

Especially because Maura’s sister Grayson was a senior, she knew she had to make it special, bringing the “prom” to her, even if it was just her and her siblings.

“We just kind of drug things out that we had at home and we made it special,” said their mother, Jaci Chapman.

The three siblings put on their dresses and tuxes and made their own prom on the front porch.

“It’s been one thing after another being canceled, being told no, so we just thought, ‘Well maybe this one little thing we can do a fun thing,'” said Jaci Chapman.

While the music didn’t stop for almost three hours, there was still time for Grayson’s crowning moment.

“We used my crown to make it an even more real experience to have that element of prom queen and king in there,” said Maura Chapman.

Even though these three weren’t surrounded by friends in a high school gym, being with each other was all they needed.