Hospital dresses newborns in Baby Yoda outfits

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WFLA) – The force is definitely with these babies!
Newborns at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital in Pittsburgh are celebrating the holiday season in an out-of-this-world way by dressing up newborns with special green ears to look like “Baby Yoda” from the new Disney Plus show “The Mandalorian.”
The babies were decked out in shirts reading “How Cute I Am” and “Merry I Must Be”.
Latest Posts:
- ‘Most wanted’ twin sisters accused of kicking down door, beating woman with frying pan
- Credit cards at risk of gas-pump hacks, Visa warns
- Single Texas father asks for Christmas cards for special needs son
- SEE IT: Teen girl thrown into van, kidnapped off street in front of mom
- 1 in 4 asylum-seekers forced to ‘Wait in Mexico’ encounter violence, study shows