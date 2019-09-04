Houses for Healing hoping to help more Big Country residents

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC/KTAB) – Houses for Healing was started in January 2018 to help people in the Big Country.

“Having to deal with me already stressing out about everything else, this is a couple of things less you have to stress about,” said Jana Slaughter.

Slaughter was diagnosed with cancer in May and has been staying at one of the tiny homes for three weeks.

“These houses and these people, they are amazing. I mean, the prayers and just the way they are there, couldn’t have done it without them. I don’t think I could,” she says.

The four homes already built are filling up fast. The program has housed people for 1,300 nights so far.

“Anyone that is in a medical crisis. It can be patients, it can be family members of hospitalized patients,” said Brian Massey, Houses for Healing President.

Organizers check on the patients and make sure they have any support they need during their treatment.

“She is coming tomorrow to help me finish a quilt I am working on. Whatever, anything, you name it. They have been amazing,” said Slaughter.

Slaughter receives treatment multiple times a day and says Houses for Healing has been nothing short of a blessing.

“It is probably the difference between if I was able to get treatment or not, which eventually would have been the difference between life and death,” said Slaughter.

For more information about Houses for Healing go to their website here.