Kid’s ‘Up’ themed photoshoot with great grandparents goes viral

GREELEY, Colorado (WCMH) — A boy’s “Up” themed photoshoot with his great grandparents has people on social media talking.

A Facebook post on Rachel Perman Photography’s page features her son Elijah dressed as Russell and his great-grandfather dressed up as Carl Fredricksen from the Disney movie “Up.”

Elijah’s great-grandmother also made an appearance in the photos, dressed as Ellie Fredricksen.

The cute photo had people complimenting Perman on her creativity and just how much she captured her son’s love of the Disney movie.