KTAB and KRBC celebrate ‘Nexstar Founder’s Day of Caring’ by volunteering

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Nexstar Media Inc., the parent company of KTAB and the operator of KRBC, celebrated its 25th anniversary on Thursday.

Each year on the anniversary of the company’s founding, June 17, employees at each of Nexstar’s stations volunteer in the local communities.

Crew members stand near the new sign donated by KTAB.

This year, KTAB, KRBC and Telemundo Abilene crews volunteered their time and efforts revitalizing the yard and landscaping for Abilene nonprofit ‘Let Us Breathe.’ The organization was also gifted a new outdoor sign from the stations.

Dozens of the stations’ employees spent the day outside doing work to make the new headquarters for ‘Let Us Breathe’ ready for its Juneteenth celebration weekend. Activities start Friday.

KTAB and KRBC are among 199 stations owned by Nexstar Media Inc. The company was founded by Perry Sook with a single station in Scanton, PA, in 1996. Today, the company is the largest local broadcast television and media company in the United States.

What makes Nexstar different is its commitment to localism in each of the markets it serves, including Abilene. In Abilene, KTAB and KRBC are longtime community partners, supporting dozens of organizations constantly. The staff believes in being a part of the community, rather than just looking with an eagle-eye view.

“We live here, we work here and we do everything with the community in mind,” said KTAB Vice President and General Manager Albert Gutierrez. “Everything that we do is to improve our viewing area, our community and so we’re very excitied to be apart of something like this. It adds that vision to what we do everyday.

KRBC was Abilene’s first TV station, founded in 1953 and is owned by Mission Broadcasting and operated by Nexstar.

KTAB was founded in 1979, with current Anchor Bob Bartlett being an original employee. Nexstar purchased KTAB in 1999, making it one of its earliest stations.