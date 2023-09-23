ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – KTAB and KRBC News have received two Lone Star Emmy Nominations in the ‘Military News’ and the ‘Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion’ categories. This is the first time News Director Manny Diaz has been nominated, and the first time KTAB/KRBC has been nominated in more than a decade.

Earlier this year, Diaz met with Army Veteran Teresa Clickener to learn how she helped three Afghan refugee families find life in America. This feature was nominated in the Military News category.

Late last year, Diaz visited Mt. Zion Baptist Church to document the stories within Abilene’s oldest African-American church. This news story was awarded the prestigious Regional Edward R. Murrow Award in May and has now been nominated in the Lone Star Emmys Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion category.

The Regional Murrow Award story that won back in May competed against small market TV stations similar to KTAB and KRBC. Now, The Lone Star Emmy nominations will compete for the best in category with larger market TV stations such as Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio.

The Lone Star Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences aims to honor excellence in television and media, promoting public attention to outstanding cultural, educational, technological, entertainment, news, informational programming, and craft achievements.

Submissions are scored by peer judges selected from the top 10 markets. Each piece is judged on creativity, content and execution. The 2023 News Lone Star Emmys winners will be announced on Saturday, November 11, in Houston, TX.