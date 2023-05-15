ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – KTAB and KRBC News is now an award-winning news source. We recently won the prestigious RTDNA (Radio Television Digital News Association) Regional Edward R. Murrow Award.

Since 1971, the RTDNA has honored outstanding news organizations that demonstrate the spirit of excellent journalism, for which Edward Murrow set a standard.

“To be persuasive we must be believable; to be believable we must be credible; credible we must be truthful,” Murrow famously said.

How did KTAB/KRBC win the Regional Murrow Award?

It was about six months ago that our News Director, Manny Diaz, paid a visit to Mt. Zion Baptist Church to learn and tell the stories within Abilene’s oldest African American church’s walls.

“Blacks did not have access to adequate churches, did not have access to lots of things that were available to other races,” said Reverend Andrew Penns.

Since 1885, Mt. Zion has congregated to read, teach, and learn the word of the Bible. The church has been relocated, burned down, and relocated again. The church now sits on Stafford Street.

Why winning a Murrow Award matters:

The Murrow Awards are the embodiment of the values, principles and standards set forth by Edward R. Murrow, a journalism pioneer who set the standards for the highest quality of broadcast journalism.

Murrow Award winning stories put public interest above all else, provide a catalyst for public discussion, and adhere to the RTDNA Code of Ethics.

Of the awards given to journalists, the Murrow Awards are among the most respected journalism awards in the world.

Responsible journalism helps to expose corruption and shines a light on problems that would otherwise go unnoticed.

Regional Murrow Awards are presented to radio, television and digital outlets both large and small in only 14 regions. Because KTAB/KRBC has won a regional award, we will also be considered for a national award.