Martinez Elementary holds a piece of the past, former coach walks through old gym

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Independent School District (AISD) is going through some major changes as construction begins on three elementary schools.

Over at Austin Elementary, the students there are bringing a piece of the past into the new school, signing their names on beams that will go into the new building as a representation of what used to be.

About 10 years ago, a similar situation was happening over at the then Franklin Middle School. Except now, Martinez Elementary has a whole new building to remember part of Abilene’s history.

Coach Bobby Black walked through the old building Monday, remembering the faint sounds of basketballs hitting the floor and shoes running up and down the court years ago.

“I walked in this gym 51 years ago and basically its the same as it was then,” said Coach Bobby Black.

The only exception was it wasn’t a building nestled in Martinez Elementary, but in the heart of Franklin Junior High.

“Lots of good basketball games, lots of school dances.” said Black.

Black spent 38 years as Athletic Coordinator at Franklin.

“The teachers, we were a family, they helped us in athletics, we helped them in the classroom,” said Black.

As Black walks through his old stomping grounds, he can’t help but be proud that a part of the past has made it to the future with some Abilene High names hitting the same court.

“It provides a lot of legacy that they remember,” said Abilene High School freshman basketball Coach Micah Clay. “Just hard grind and working hard.”

The freshman basketball team plays all their home games in the old Franklin gym, helping keep traditions alive while pressing forward.