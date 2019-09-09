Merkel Middle School students making ‘dog blankets’

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A group of students from Merkel Middle School is making dog blankets.

According to a Facebook post, one of the Merkel’s Middle School House groups, Mr. Fratto’s ALMONDS (Awesome Learning Merkelite Optimistic Noble Determined Students) is making dog blankets.

The group is making the blankets with the intention of taking them to the animal shelter.

Among the other groups are Mrs. Simpson’s House of Simpson, and Mrs. Fikes and Mrs. Munoz STAR (Students That Act Responsibly), who did different positive activities.

Posted by Merkel Middle School on Monday, September 9, 2019

