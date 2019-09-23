Nearly 60,000 volunteers take part in 35th Annual California Coastal Cleanup Day

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Tens of thousands of Californians took part in the 35th Annual California Coastal Cleanup Day, according to officials.

The cleanup is the state’s largest annual volunteer event, organized by the California Coastal Commission.

59,772 volunteers picked up 469,100 pounds of trash and an additional 33,611 pounds of recyclable materials.

Volunteers picked up trash at beaches, shorelines and inland waterways at more than 1,000 sites in 55 of California’s 58 counties.

Members worked their way up and down the coast, from the Oregon to Mexico border, and as far inland as Lake Tahoe.

This year’s cleanup marked the largest collection of sites in its history.

“Californias cherish our coast, and they proved it yet again today,” Jack Ainsworth, Executive Director of the California Coastal Commission said.