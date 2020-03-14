North Carolina officer shares pizza with homeless woman

1  of  3
School Districts around the Big Country extending spring break for ‘at least’ a week Abilene, Wylie ISDs closing through Wednesday due to coronavirus concerns Texas Gov. Abbott declares state disaster
Abilene Christian University Abilene ISD Aldersgate Abilene Baird ISD Bangs ISD Blanket ISD Brookesmith ISD Brownwood ISD Cisco College - Abilene Cisco College - Cisco Cisco ISD Coleman ISD Early ISD Eastland ISD Eula ISD First Baptist Church, Abilene First Church of the Nazarene Gorman ISD Hardin Simmons University Hawley ISD Howard Payne University Jim Ned CISD Lueders-Avoca ISD May ISD McMurry University Panther Creek CISD Pioneer Drive Baptist Church Ranger ISD Rising Star ISD Santa Anna ISD Snyder ISD South Side Baptist Church TSTC - All Campuses University Church of Christ Wylie ISD Zephyr ISD

(CNN) — The woman’s shirt read “Homeless: The fastest way of becoming a nobody.”

That was the message that inspired a touching photo in North Carolina Wednesday.

Officer Michael Rivers of the Goldsboro Police Department sharing a moment of compassion with a person in need.

He was on his lunch break when he came upon a homeless woman he hadn’t seen before in the community.

He asked her if she’d eaten.

She said no.

Rivers told CNN “God put it on my heart to get her lunch.”

He got pizzas at a nearby restaurant, and for 45 minutes he ate and talked with the woman who said her name was Michelle.

A passerby snapped a picture of the heartwarming photo and posted it to Facebook.

