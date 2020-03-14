North Carolina officer shares pizza with homeless woman

(CNN) — The woman’s shirt read “Homeless: The fastest way of becoming a nobody.”

That was the message that inspired a touching photo in North Carolina Wednesday.

Officer Michael Rivers of the Goldsboro Police Department sharing a moment of compassion with a person in need.

He was on his lunch break when he came upon a homeless woman he hadn’t seen before in the community.

He asked her if she’d eaten.

She said no.

Rivers told CNN “God put it on my heart to get her lunch.”

He got pizzas at a nearby restaurant, and for 45 minutes he ate and talked with the woman who said her name was Michelle.

A passerby snapped a picture of the heartwarming photo and posted it to Facebook.