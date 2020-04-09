Outlaws and Legends gives $90K to Big Richey Boys Ranch, largest donation to-date

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Outlaws and Legends Music Festival has given $90,000 to Ben Richey Boys Ranch, making their largest donation to-date.

This record-breaking contribution comes in spite of the festival being postponed for an entire year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tickets purchased this year will still be honored at 2021’s event, and it’s because of these ticket holders and sponsors that have made this donation possible.

“We are all truly in this together,” Powell says.

The 10th Outlaws and Legends Music Festival will now take place March 19-20, 2021.

More than 10,000 people attend Outlaws and Legends at the Back Porch of Texas each year.

Willie Nelson was slated to headline 2020’s event before cancelling over health concerns.

It’s unknown if he’ll be back for 2021, but most of the lineup should remain the same.

