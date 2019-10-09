Professors from local university get ‘pied’ for a good cause

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – McMurry University’s Biology Club hosted their annual “Pie Your Professor” fundraiser led by Dr. T.J. Boyle.

Around 12 faculty and staff members from different departments volunteered to have whipped icing pie thrown at them.

Students were charged $1 to throw a ‘pie’ or $5 to smear one in their professor’s face. “We also allowed students to bring 32oz bottles of dish soap or laundry detergent and in turn got to smear a pie,” said Shawna Faucett, president of the Biology Club.

According to Alaisha Montanez, Assistant Director of Communications, the club raised $250 to buy 32 oz bottles of dish soap and laundry detergent to help fill UMC flood buckets to be distributed to areas that have been hit by hurricanes or tropical storms this year.

McMurry University Professors volunteered to help raise funds for hurricane relief.

Coach Charles Nobles paid for extra ‘pies’ to be thrown at him.







The video shows soccer captain Angelica Navarro throwing a ‘pie’ to her coach Charles Nobles. “Three years of playing for him is worth the pie in the face. I just ran a soccer suicide last night and that pie was revenge,” said Navarro. “Being one of the captains on the team, I get a lot of the heat from him so tossing that pie on him was a sort of stress relief.”

Charles Nobles promised the undefeated soccer team there would be no punishment. Students say he even paid for more ‘pies’ to be thrown at him.

4 years, I think she has waited for this….#istheregrassinthat pic.twitter.com/bG3QYspQgJ — McMurryWSoccer (@McMurryWSoccer) October 9, 2019

Latest Posts: