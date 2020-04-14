Quilter’s Garden offers a little bit of sunshine on gloomy day

CLYDE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – It’s that time of year when things start to bloom, but in this garden, the color is coming from something stitched instead of planted.

“Quilt shows always inspire you to do something new or finish up something you’ve been working on,” said Feathered Star owner Shaula Patton.

Patton set up a “Quilter’s Garden” in her front yard Tuesday morning hoping to inspire others during this time of darkness.

Dozens of Patton’s quilts are displayed along a path that residents could follow without even getting out of their cars.

“It was so exciting that we could drive through and see all these quilts and all of the work she’s done over the years,” said attendee Brenda Bryant.

While most were stitched by Patton, some on display where made by her granddaughter, Aubrey.

“I just put different fabrics together and then my grandma binded it because I don’t like binding,” said Aubrey.

Aubrey is 8 years old and started quilting when she was just four. She says if the quilts make her happy, then it’s sure to have the same effect on others.

“We were in awe, just I’ve seen some of her quilts and it’s just beautiful,” said Bryant.

The Quilter’s Garden was approved by the county judge as those who attended remained in their cars.