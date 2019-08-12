Save the date, “Abilene Young Professionals Summit”

ABILENE, TX, (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Young Professionals will be hosting the Leadership & Development Summit. The first of its kind in West Texas. The Summit will take place on November 14th from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

According to the AYP the event is intended to ” Activate curiosity and cultivate professional, personal and community growth through intentional development.”

“AYP Leadership Summit is a conference designed to catalyze personal and professional develop and to assist those interested in growing and empowering a strong Abilene community,” said Samantha Baker from First Financial Bank,”This event will not only help expand your professional network, but, you’ll walk away leading with a purpose, and adding value to your organization and to your career.”

The Summit will have several sessions intended to help young professionals grow, as well as a variety of distinguished speakers like Anne Mahlum, the founder and CEO of a boutique fitness company called [solidcore], Libby Spears, the founder of Bravo cc, a Communications and Consulting Venture, Chris Montoya Senior VP & Equities Manager for First Financial Trust​, and a many more.

The sessions:

CLIMBING THE LADDER

TOOLS TO TAKE TO THE BOARD ROOM

WHAT I WISH I KNEW THEN

GET THE MOST OUT OF YOUR DAY

KTAB/KRBC is proud to be a sponsor of the Abilene Young Professionals Leadership & Development Summit in hopes to see our community grow and develop.

If you want to register and/or get more information about the event click HERE or go to https://www.abileneyp.org/ayp-membership-bash .