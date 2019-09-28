Sensory Rooms for students struggling with anxiety, nervousness

HARLINGEN, Texas – Harlingen CISD is opening five sensory rooms for their students with autism and other special needs.

The room is made to de-stress and relax students who are struggling with anxiety or nervousness. Some of the students got to experience it for the very first time. They were all smiles while running around the room. Parent’s say they are already seeing a positive impact in their children’s behavior.

Carmen De Los Reyes, parent, “She’s calm, she listens more to instruction from us, and it helps us as well at home.”

Harlingen CISD is planning on adding sensory rooms to all of their elementary schools. Their long term goal is to have them at their middle and high schools as well.

