Sheriff, four deputies at Virginia department welcome 5 baby girls

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFLA) — A photographer in Virginia took pictures of a sheriff and four deputies posing with their newborn baby girls last week.
Brad Holley shared the photos he took of Franklin County Sheriff Overton and the deputies on his photography Facebook page.
Overton is holding his granddaughter in the picture, while the deputies posed with their daughters.
“I think that it’s pretty cool to have 5 girl babies, all born so close together, in one department,” Holley said in the post. “As you can imagine, it’s a little difficult to get 5 babies to all cooperate at the same time, but we did the best that we could and they were all sooo cute!”
