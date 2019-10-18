Single dad adopts 5 siblings, all under the age of 5

ERIE COUNTY, NY (NBC) — A New York man is making a big difference in the lives of five young siblings. 

On Thursday, Lamont Thomas, a single dad, adopted all five children, all under the age of 5.  

Thomas has fostered more than 30 children and adopted close to a dozen.  

He says he adopted all five because it was the only way he could ensure that all of them grew-up together.  

“I want to be the difference; make a difference by being a difference for these youths. 

Thomas says he has been trying to adopt the kids for more than 2.5 years.  

