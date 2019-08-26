Sunflower tribute to late wife

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI (WEAU) – One man’s tribute to his late wife is now open for all to enjoy.

The sunflower maze at Babbette’s Seeds of Hope in Wisconsin is now open to the public for the season.

The maze is a tribute to Babbette Jaquish who passed away in 2014 after a long battle with Multiple Myeloma.

Her daughter and husband, Don Jaquish, Jr. started the non-profit in her memory.

Visitors are asked to make a suggested donation of $5 per person or $20 per family. The profits go towards cancer research.

Jaquish says sunflowers were his late wife’s favorite.