Sweetwater couple falls in love at hospital, still together 40 years later

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Scrolling through the Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital’s Facebook page, users will see the faces of those who are protecting the community each day.

If you scroll down far enough, you’ll also find the story of Randy and Carla Lehrmann, whose place of work isn’t just four walls, but the first chapter to their love story.

“We met in the first couple months of me coming here,” said Randy Lehrmann. “As she said, she was stalking me at the water cooler.”

Randy Lehrmann started at the hospital in the ’70s, falling in love with Carla, who was just 21 at the time.

“It’s like we grew up here,” said Carla Lehrmann.

While the two have seen their fair share of changes over the 40 plus years, none have been quite like what we are seeing today.

“It’s slowed down our jobs because people are trying to stay away,” said Carla Lehrmann.

With Randy in Radiology and Carla a Licensed Vocational nurse, those who may not even be on the front lines are seeing a shift.

“We’re hoping that once everything settles out and everything picks back up that we can get back to being busy everyday,” said Randy Lehrmann.

Luckily for these two, they not only have the hope of tomorrow to lean on, but also each other.

Randy started at the hospital shortly after Carla in 1977 and the two were married by 1978. Both were 22.