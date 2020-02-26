Teen skier from Texas to hit the Colorado slopes at ski festival for visually impaired athletes

LAKEWAY, Texas (KXAN) — A teenage skier from Lakeway is preparing to hit the slopes at the Winter Ski Festival for visually impaired and blind athletes in Breckenridge, Colorado.

Mary Rose Bushland and her family traveled to Colorado on Wednesday morning for the annual three-day event, which kicks off Thursday.

The visually impaired 14-year-old will be joined by two guides as she navigates the tricky slopes of Breckenridge.

Mary Rose’s mom Patty said her daughter skied at the event last year and loved it.

Skiers and snowboarders taking part in the event this year are aged between six and 53. Each one will have guides to ensure their safety.

The festival is hosted by the United States Association of Blind Athletes, sponsored by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, and coordinated by the Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center.