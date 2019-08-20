Texas Roadhouse will donate 100% of profits with El Paso shooting victims

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – On August 22, Abilene’s Texas Roadhouse will host Statewide Fundraisers across the state.

Abilene’s Texas Roadhouse, along with other 47 locations across the state, will donate 100% of profits to El Paso Community Foundation to benefit El Paso shooting victims and their families.

Additional donations will be accepted at the hostess stand for the organization.

The fundraiser will be on Thursday, August 22, from 4:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Abilene’s Texas Roadhouse location is at 1381 S. Danville Road.