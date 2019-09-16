The South Town Showdown, a rivalry with a good cause

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene and Wylie Independent School Districts are coming together to raise funds for “Operation Blue Santa.”

As the South Town Show Out approaches, the Cooper Cougars and the Wylie Bulldogs have made it their mission to help their community by raising funds for the non-profit organization “Operation Blue Santa.”

“Operation Blue Santa is a non-profit organization founded by Abilene Police Officers in 2015,” said The Wylie Independent School District on a Facebook post. “Their mission is to enhance relationships in the community we serve by giving back during the Christmas Season to in need or at-risk children.”

A GoFundMe account is now being shared. If you wish to donate you can do it HERE.

“As we come together to compete on Friday night, let’s also come together to raise funds for the Abilene Police Department and the children in our community,” said the Wylie Bulldogs.